France: Marseille building collapses, fire stymies rescue

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — France’s interior minister says up to 10 people may be buried under the debris of a building that collapsed following an explosion in France’s port city of Marseille. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said officials determined that at least four people lived in the building, but a fire deep within the rubble hindered rescue efforts. It was not known if anyone was killed in the collapse or explosion, or what triggered the blast.

The five-story building collapsed before 1 a.m. Sunday. More than 15 hours after the explosion, 100 firefighters were still trying to extinguish the blaze, which the minister said was burning a few meters (feet) under the debris. A neighboring building also came down.

