Pleasant finish to the weekend with a dry Easter Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will stay warm for this time of year for the next several days.

Expect skies to stay mostly clear overnight with lows dipping into the low 40s. Highs on Sunday will be back into the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies. A bit of a breeze will be present, but otherwise there will be no weather worries for Easter activities.

A shower or two could move in later on Sunday night into early Monday as a weak disturbance moves by. After that, several days of dry weather will be found with temperatures pushing even higher into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A chance for showers and storms returns by next weekend.

