Pleasant finish to the weekend with a dry Easter Sunday

Dry weather finishes off a very pleasant weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will stay warm for this time of year for the next several days.

Expect skies to stay mostly clear overnight with lows dipping into the low 40s. Highs on Sunday will be back into the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies. A bit of a breeze will be present, but otherwise there will be no weather worries for Easter activities.

A shower or two could move in later on Sunday night into early Monday as a weak disturbance moves by. After that, several days of dry weather will be found with temperatures pushing even higher into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A chance for showers and storms returns by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Wesleyan is working with a handful of schools to find spots for its students, while other...
Some area colleges work to find spots for Iowa Wesleyan students
Firefighters battle a fire started after a car crash in Ankeny on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Driver dies after car strikes Iowa home, bursts into flames
A California woman has been arrested for a violent caught-on-camera carjacking.
Woman arrested for chaotic carjacking that was caught on video
FILE - Crash
One dead after Johnson County crash
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa

Latest News

Mostly clear skies continue tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A beautiful Easter weekend
A beautiful Easter weekend
A beautiful Easter weekend
A beautiful Easter weekend
Clear skies are expected again tonight.
Warm, somewhat breezy, but quiet weekend to come