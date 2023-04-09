A shower or two later tonight, warmth hangs around

Expecting a few showers tonight, then warmer weather yet to come.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A weak disturbance passes by the area tonight, which could lead to a shower or two for some.

The storm system is weak, and weakening, and will be fighting against dry air. Thus, the chance for rain is pretty low, and the amounts, if any rain takes place, will be rather low. Clouds will definitely increase tonight into early Monday before diminishing later on. Lows fall toward the mid 40s, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Highs through the middle of the week will be even warmer, with multiple days of temperatures reaching into the mid 70s to low 80s. Expect breezy conditions during the daylight hours each day, as well.

Next weekend, things turn a bit cooler and unsettled. Chances for showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder, return, along with highs near or below normal.

