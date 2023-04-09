As tiger count grows, India’s Indigenous demand land rights

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Sunday to much applause that the country’s tiger population has steadily grown to over 3,000 since its flagship conservation program began 50 years ago after concerns that numbers of the big cats were dwindling. But multiple Indigenous groups allege they are being driven out of their ancestral lands to save the big cats.

The flagship conservation program, Project Tiger, has received global accolades for its work protecting the endangered animal. At the same time Indigenous groups are protesting their own evictions and are asking for a say in how their ancestral lands are protected and used.

