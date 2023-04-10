A great Spring week ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The nicest week of 2023 from a weather standpoint is on the way! Plan on a mix of sun and clouds today as a very weak wave of low pressure comes by. An isolated spot or two over the far west could feasibly get a sprinkle, but otherwise, no rain is expected. Look for highs generally in the lower 70s across the area. Our weather then stays blocked the rest of the week with warming temperatures throughout. Highs tomorrow should surge well into the 70s with a few low 80s already possible. By Wednesday, widespread 80s are likely as the south wind increases even more. The next best chance of rainfall in this pattern comes later Friday night into the weekend as a cold front passes by. Colder and windy weather look pretty likely both Sunday and Monday. Have a great week!

