Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide

Homes in West Liberty
Homes in West Liberty(Ethan Stein)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After residential property assessments increased about 20%, hundreds of people across eastern Iowa are appealing their assessment.

The increase in assessed value will affect how property tax bills are calculated throughout the state, which can’t be calculated until the assessment limitation and levy rate are finalized. Those three factors can vary by county, city, township or neighborhood.

Documents from the Johnson County Assessor’s Office show Max Hilton’s home in North Liberty increased in assessed value by 30%, which is equivalent to around $100,000. According to the Johnson County Assessor’s Office, the average residential property increased in assessed value by around 20%.

Hilton said he’s concerned about the increased property value’s effect on his property tax bill. He said he believes he can afford the increase, but is concerned for other individuals on a fixed income.

“It’s probably not going to change my coffee-drinking habits,” Hilton said. “But for some people, who are retired for a number of years, and now their house value is gone up. It’s going to be tough for them,”

Regardless, Hilton said he’s still reached out to the Johnson County Assessor’s Office for an informal appeal.

According to the Johnson County Assessor’s Office, around 25 people in Johnson County are appealing the assessment. The Cedar Rapids Assessor’s Office said it has 267 people appealing while the Linn County Assessor’s office said it has around 350 making an appeal.

Tom Van Buer, who is the Johnson County Assessor, said he was surprised his office hasn’t seen more phone calls about the assessments. He said he didn’t know the exact reason for the increase, but did guess that people in Linn County had more time to appeal since their assessments were released earlier in an email.

“Linn County sent their assessment notices on about three weeks before we did, so they have had more time to get the number of appeals they have received,” Van Buer said. “We may catch up by the end of the month.”

These increases are being seen statewide. According to Axios Des Moines, Polk County saw home values increase by an average of 22% since 2021′s reassessment. It said the increase is the steepest hike in residential values in at least 40 years.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.
A shower or two later tonight, warmth hangs around
Firefighters battle a fire started after a car crash in Ankeny on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Driver dies after car strikes Iowa home, bursts into flames
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop

Latest News

CDC Covid rates in Iowa
CDC data on COVID not reflective of actual numbers for Iowa
Univ. of Iowa College of Nursing studies mobile app used to help cancer patients
Univ. of Iowa College of Nursing studies mobile app used to help cancer patients
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Tensions build around Jerusalem shrine after Syria rockets
Tensions build around Jerusalem shrine after Syria rockets