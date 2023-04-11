Applications for Education Savings Accounts to open in May

Applications for Education Savings Accounts to open in May
Applications for Education Savings Accounts to open in May
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Applications for Education Savings Accounts will be open in May, according to the Department of Education.

It’s part of the Students First Act, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law in January.

It allows Iowa families to access around $7,600 for an ESA to be put toward private school tuition and costs.

The plan will be phased in over three years.

Applications for these savings accounts will be due at the end of June.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Family: Dwayne Haskins was drugged before he was fatally struck
Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide
Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Police dispel active shooter threat at New Mexico resort
Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.
A shower or two later tonight, warmth hangs around

Latest News

The Iowa Lottery says a Dubuque man has now claimed a 40 million dollar prize.
Dubuque man buys $40 million lottery winning ticket on April Fools’ Day
Lawmakers in Iowa are proposing a bill which would require minors to get permission from their...
Iowa lawmakers propose bill to require parental permission for social media accounts for minors
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
CDC Covid rates in Iowa
CDC data on COVID not reflective of actual numbers for Iowa