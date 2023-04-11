Even warmer today, a bit breezy this afternoon

Plan on another good one today with upper 70s to lower 80s common for highs. The wind will pick up a bit here this afternoon, too.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another nice one across eastern Iowa. Southwest winds will pick up some speed this afternoon, leading to highs approaching 80 for a good share of the area. With such dry air in place, there is no risk for any rainfall and just some passing cirrus clouds are probably all we’ll see today. Tomorrow, it’s more of the same, though the wind may come up a bit more with gusts over 30 mph possible. Much of eastern Iowa should reach the lower to possibly middle 80s. The next chance of any rainfall is still on track to arrive this weekend, mainly on Saturday. At this time, severe weather is not a concern and it appears to be a general shower and storm risk. Look for windy conditions as that cold front moves through Saturday into Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Family: Dwayne Haskins was drugged before he was fatally struck
Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Police dispel active shooter threat at New Mexico resort
Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.
A shower or two later tonight, warmth hangs around
A California woman has been arrested for a violent caught-on-camera carjacking.
Woman arrested for chaotic carjacking that was caught on video

Latest News

Temperatures continue to climb
Temperatures continue to climb
Temperatures continue to climb
Temperatures continue to climb
kyou wx
A great Spring week ahead
Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.
A shower or two later tonight, warmth hangs around