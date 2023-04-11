Our warm and sunny week continues

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a summer-like afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. Overnight we’ll have a clear sky with temperatures cooling into the mid 50s.

Another warm and sunny day is in Wednesday’s forecast with highs reaching the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. The warm and sunny pattern continues Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our next chance for showers and storms is on Saturday as a cold front moves through Iowa and Missouri. Even though thunderstorms will be possible, storms aren’t expected to become strong to severe. Temperatures will drop after Saturday with highs back in the 50s and 60s Sunday through the beginning of next week.

kyou wx
Even warmer today, a bit breezy this afternoon
