Temperatures continue to climb

Temperatures continue to climb
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We enjoyed a pleasant afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with fairly light winds. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s with a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday afternoon we’ll have plenty of sunshine with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. Our warm trend will continue through the week with highs staying in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next chance for precipitation is this weekend with another round for showers and storms possible as a cold front moves through the Midwest.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.
A shower or two later tonight, warmth hangs around
Firefighters battle a fire started after a car crash in Ankeny on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Driver dies after car strikes Iowa home, bursts into flames
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop

Latest News

Temperatures continue to climb
Temperatures continue to climb
kyou wx
A great Spring week ahead
Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.
A shower or two later tonight, warmth hangs around
Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.
First Alert Forecast