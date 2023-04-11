Temperatures continue to climb

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We enjoyed a pleasant afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with fairly light winds. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s with a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday afternoon we’ll have plenty of sunshine with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. Our warm trend will continue through the week with highs staying in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next chance for precipitation is this weekend with another round for showers and storms possible as a cold front moves through the Midwest.

