2023 Bonaparte Music Bonanza

On Saturday April 22nd. at 7 pm the Fifth Annual Bonaparte Music Bonanza will be held in the gymnasium of the Bonaparte Community Improvement Building (the historic school building). Showtime will be 7pm. Doors open at 5:30pm with a soup supper being held in the cafetia ( for Free will Donation). Ticket at the door are $15.00 with no reserved seating. “I can’t say enough about the caliber of talent that we have packed into one show”, says Director Bonnie Cass. “I have recruited some of the most talented individuals from throughout Southeast Iowa. You may have seen some of them perform before at other venues in the Tri-States. It makes me happy when I have heard people say things like: The Music Bonanza rivals any show you might see in Branson, MO.” The 2022 Music Bonanza cast will be performing music from a variety of genres. You may hear a little Elvis, some country or gospel snd of coarse a little comedy will be mixed in as well.
“We have to celebrate our local musicians and artists to make all of this work together,”
“We have to celebrate our local musicians and artists to make all of this work together,”(KNOE)
By Tom Beougher
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide
Our warm and sunny week continues
Our warm and sunny week continues
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Jordyn O’Neil, 25, met her father, Brian Ahern, for the first time since she was 8 months old...
Father and daughter reunited after 25 years with Facebook’s help

Latest News

Lunch in Paris
Milestones Senior Prom
Lord's Cupboard food drive
Ecumenical Lord’s Cupboard
BRIDGE VIEW CENTER
Google Business Profile, Google Search, Google Maps
Main Street Ottumwa's Executive Director says the new streetscape has "absolutely" helped. But...
Main Street Ottumwa accepting applications for Hometown Heroes