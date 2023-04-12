2023 Bonaparte Music Bonanza On Saturday April 22nd. at 7 pm the Fifth Annual Bonaparte Music Bonanza will be held in the gymnasium of the Bonaparte Community Improvement Building (the historic school building). Showtime will be 7pm. Doors open at 5:30pm with a soup supper being held in the cafetia ( for Free will Donation). Ticket at the door are $15.00 with no reserved seating. “I can’t say enough about the caliber of talent that we have packed into one show”, says Director Bonnie Cass. “I have recruited some of the most talented individuals from throughout Southeast Iowa. You may have seen some of them perform before at other venues in the Tri-States. It makes me happy when I have heard people say things like: The Music Bonanza rivals any show you might see in Branson, MO.” The 2022 Music Bonanza cast will be performing music from a variety of genres. You may hear a little Elvis, some country or gospel snd of coarse a little comedy will be mixed in as well.

“We have to celebrate our local musicians and artists to make all of this work together,” (KNOE)