Florida Gov. DeSantis to headline annual Feenstra Family Picnic

(WNEM)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HULL, Iowa (KCRG) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be the special guest at Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra’s 3rd annual Family Picnic.

The picnic is planned for May 13 in Sioux Center, in northwestern Iowa.

Feenstra’s Family Picnic began in 2021, hosting Vice President Mike Pence, and it hosted former U.N. Ambassador, and current presidential candidate Nikki Haley in 2022.

Find more information about the event here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Our warm and sunny week continues
Our warm and sunny week continues
Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Jordyn O’Neil, 25, met her father, Brian Ahern, for the first time since she was 8 months old...
Father and daughter reunited after 25 years with Facebook’s help

Latest News

Lawmakers in Iowa are proposing a bill which would require minors to get permission from their...
Iowa lawmakers propose bill to require parental permission for social media accounts for minors
Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Iowa won’t pay for rape victims’ abortions or contraceptives
FILE - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a fundraiser in Anderson, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022....
South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott to speak in Cedar Rapids
(AP Foto/Alex Brandon, Archivo)
Gov. Reynolds: Indictment of former President Trump a “sham”