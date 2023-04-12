Iowa St rewards Otzelberger with extension through 2028-29

Former SDSU coach leads Cyclones to Sweet 16 in first year
Former SDSU coach leads Cyclones to Sweet 16 in first year
By The Associated Press
Apr. 12, 2023
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger has received a two-year contract extension that keeps him with the Cyclones through the 2028-29 season.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard announced the extension Monday, noting Otzelberger has led the team to the NCAA Tournament each of his first two seasons and signed the highest-rated recruiting class in program history.

“The complete transformation of our program in such a short time is a testament to Coach Otzelberger’s leadership and vision for Cyclone Basketball, and he is most deserving of this extension and a compensation increase,” Pollard said.

When Otzelberger was hired away from UNLV, he agreed to a lower salary to help the athletic department manage buyout costs of the previous staff.

Otzelberger’s annual salary will increase from $2 million to $2.5 million on July 1, $3 million in 2024 and $3.5 million in 2025. He will received $100,000 increases each of the following years.

Iowa State was 19-14 overall and finished fifth in the Big 12 Conference with a 9-9 record. The Cyclones had a nation-leading six wins over top-10 teams and were one of two teams to win eight against Top 25 opponents.

Otzelberger took over a team that won two games in 2020-21 and led it to 22 wins and an NCAA regional semifinal in his first year for the biggest turnaround ever by a Power Five program.

His latest recruiting class was ranked No. 8 by ESPN, ninth by 247Sports and 10th by Rivals and features McDonald’s All-American Omaha Biliew.

