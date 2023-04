Grief Support Group Loss of a spouse, Greif support seminar May 6, 9 to 11 am. First Presbyterian Church. 4th and Marion st. Or call 641-684-5465 online at greifshare.org. No Charge>>>Refreshments will be served.

Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one, they kick off their 13-week session with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar.