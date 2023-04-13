Police: Man holed up in Indiana apartment, shooting at officers

Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in...
Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in Kendallville Wednesday.(Staff)
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Indiana State Police are asking residents to avoid an area of Kendallville amid a standoff that began Wednesday evening and persisted into Thursday.

A man was holed up in an apartment after firing shots at police officers, police said.

Sgt. Brian Walker said the man fired “hundreds of rounds from a high-powered rifle” toward officers who fired back.

No injuries were reported as of midnight. One man said that a bullet pierced the hood of car as he drove by, unaware of what was unfolding.

Another man said he was across the street and took cover when he heard the shots.

Officers said the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment on the second floor of the complex. Walker said there were neighbors in nearby apartments who couldn’t immediately get out because of safety concerns.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
The CDC has issued a health advisory for doctors in the US to be on the lookout for the Marburg...
CDC issues warning on potentially fatal Marburg virus
A sprint car driver who died will help 80 people as an organ donor, according to his family.
Sprint car driver helping others as donor after dying at racetrack
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls center Nikola...
Bulls vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4,...
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda under the Clay Wade Bailey...
Biden administration points to investments with new bridges
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
US officials: Biden to expand migrant access to health plans
High schooler Landon Navarro says that while he was in chemistry class, his teacher poured...
Teacher poured chemical on teen’s hand to wake him, family says