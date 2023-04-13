Time to Register for Lemonade Day Ottumwa

Ottumwa, Iowa (March 27, 2023) – Lemonade Day Ottumwa, an annual event hosted by Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress (GOPIP), scheduled for May 13th. Parents, mentors, teachers, and youth leaders are encouraged to register their youth online at lemonadeday.org/ottumwa. The event teaches the basics of entrepreneurial learning, such as business skills, financial literacy, teamwork, social and emotional skills, goal setting, and responsibility. Mentors guide participants through the youth entrepreneurship lessons via the My Lemonade Day app and take participants through the journey of planning, launching, and operating a business. Young entrepreneurs are encouraged to spend some, save some, and share some of their profit. These children experience a new level of confidence and see new possibilities for their future—as leaders, volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens. The event aims to register 25 youth in grades 3-5 who will launch new businesses all across Ottumwa, and Agency- on a single day. Anyone can be involved in Lemonade Day, as young entrepreneurs with lemonade stands need mentors, investors, business partners, great locations, and customers. Sponsors and volunteers are also needed to make Lemonade Day a success. Learn more at lemonadeday.org/Ottumwa; join us on social media at facebook.com/GOPIPOttumwa. Learn more about Lemonade Day in this quick video: https://youtu.be/Y1P6Gb0PJ14 Joseph Naumann, the winner of the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year award for Ottumwa, shares his experience and insights in this short video: https://youtu.be/5hYXm90lUIM. About Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress is the regional business engagement and economic development office whose mission is to collaboratively advance the prosperity of the Ottumwa region. GOPIP has the combined power of 118 years of experience working with local, corporate, and independent professionals. Our vision is a vibrant and thriving Ottumwa region. GOPIP will advance our efforts through collaboration, leadership, innovation, communication and advocacy with integrity.
By Tom Beougher
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

