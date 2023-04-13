Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon

Video shows a goose flapping its wings as it runs along the historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners. (Source: Jack Dolan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News/TMX) – Half-marathon runners in Missouri were joined by an unlikely participant over the weekend.

A goose was spotted trotting alongside runners in the Rock the Parkway half-marathon in Kansas City on Saturday.

A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners.

At first, the goose seems to keep up, but then it tries to race ahead of them.

This year’s first-place finisher was Josh Baden, with a time of 1:10:22.4, organizers said.

The Rock the Parkway half-marathon benefited Children’s Mercy, a nonprofit pediatric hospital in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

