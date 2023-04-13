Warm and windy Thursday with high fire danger

More windy and warm weather for Thursday, carrying a risk of fire.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another warm and windy day is expected on Thursday, very similar to what we saw on Wednesday.

As a result, the risk of outdoor fires spreading out of control quickly is very high. Please avoid outdoor burning, and do not be careless with any source of fire ignition like cigarette butts or similar litter. Temperatures push into the 80s again under mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds will be possible by Thursday night into Friday, but temperatures will again reach the 80s. More moisture gets drawn into the region by Friday night into Saturday, when some showers and storms will be possible.

Cooler air wraps around this storm system and limits our highs to the 60s with residual shower activity on Sunday. A few dry days follow, with highs gradually recovering back into the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

