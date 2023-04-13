Windy and warm again today, high fire danger continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on more of the same today with sunny, windy and warm weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire area. Even a simple spark or a carelessly discarded cigarette can start one of these fires quickly given the exceedingly dry and windy conditions present. Plan on highs into the 80s. The same story exists tomorrow. By the weekend, a chance of showers will be with us with highs generally into the 70s on Saturday. The strong cold front will hit on Saturday night and there’s been a slowing trend with this front, meaning showers may linger a bit into Sunday. That’ll also be the coldest day of the next nine with highs only into the 40s. While only a quarter to half inch of rain is forecast at this point, it’s better than nothing, which should help relieve the fire weather conditions somewhat going into next week.

