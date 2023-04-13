Windy and warm again today, high fire danger continues

It's another windy and warm one today. The high fire danger still exists as well.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on more of the same today with sunny, windy and warm weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire area. Even a simple spark or a carelessly discarded cigarette can start one of these fires quickly given the exceedingly dry and windy conditions present. Plan on highs into the 80s. The same story exists tomorrow. By the weekend, a chance of showers will be with us with highs generally into the 70s on Saturday. The strong cold front will hit on Saturday night and there’s been a slowing trend with this front, meaning showers may linger a bit into Sunday. That’ll also be the coldest day of the next nine with highs only into the 40s. While only a quarter to half inch of rain is forecast at this point, it’s better than nothing, which should help relieve the fire weather conditions somewhat going into next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
The CDC has issued a health advisory for doctors in the US to be on the lookout for the Marburg...
CDC issues warning on potentially fatal Marburg virus
A sprint car driver who died will help 80 people as an organ donor, according to his family.
Sprint car driver helping others as donor after dying at racetrack
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls center Nikola...
Bulls vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits

Latest News

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the area, including Ottumwa, on Thursday, April 13,...
Warm and windy Thursday with high fire danger
Mild temperatures overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Dry, windy and warm today
Our warm and sunny week continues
Our warm and sunny week continues