Hawkeyes Murray, Rebraca co-winners of 2023 Chris Street Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes basketball players Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca have been named co-winners of the Chris Street Award for the 2023 season.

The award is given every year to one or more Hawkeye players who exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm and intensity of Chris Street - the Iowa basketball player who died in a car crash in 1993. Chris Street was remembered in January on the 30th anniversary of his death.

The University of Iowa said Murray and Rebraca were recognized with the award at a team ceremony held Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Murray and Rebraca were also named the Top Rebounders.

Murray also earned consensus third-team All-American honors and was a finalist for the Naismith, Wooden and Lute Olson awards. He announced he’s entering the NBA Draft earlier this month.

Rebraca ranked second on the team in points and rebounds per game, and finished first on the team in field goal percentage and free throws made and attempted.

Other team awards included the Top Playemakers going to Conner McCaffery and Tony Perkins and Newcomers of the Year going to Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.