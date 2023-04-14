Nice finish to the work week, look for rain this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another nice one with highs into the 80s once again. The air still remains pretty dry and while there might be a few more clouds floating around, we do not expect any sort of rainfall today. The wind won’t be quite as bad either, likely only gusting to around 25mph or so. The next system comes in this weekend with a good chance of showers and storms tomorrow. There may be a few around in the morning, though it appears those may just be isolated at this point. Later in the afternoon and evening, the chance of storms will increase as the cold front passes by. Any storms tomorrow will have the capability of gusty wind. Behind this front, some showers are still looking likely on Sunday and a few snow showers may try to mix in as well. Given recent very warm temperatures, however, no impacts are expected should any snow showers actually mix in. As for temperatures, much of Sunday will be spent in the 30s with 40+ mph wind gusts! We’ll rebound quickly next week. Have a good weekend!

