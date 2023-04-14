Showers and storms a possibility to kick off the weekend

Expect clouds to increase tonight, with a chance for showers or even a few storms late.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A pretty notable change in our weather is on the way this weekend, with precipitation and colder temperatures to come.

Lows tonight will be similar to the last few in the 50s, as clouds become somewhat more common. A decaying area of showers or a few thunderstorms may make it to the area near or after daybreak before diminishing.

After a lull that could feature some sunshine later Saturday morning into the afternoon, redevelopment of showers and storms is possible by about 3 or 4 o’clock. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds or large hail the biggest threat. This risk will mainly be between 3:00 and 8:00 p.m., and largely in our far southern and southeastern counties.

A cold front moves through behind these storms, ushering in chillier temperatures to end the weekend, with highs only in the low 40s on Sunday. A few snowflakes could even mix in with residual showers early in the day, which will also feature gusty winds.

Temperatures rebound by midweek into the upper 60s again, with more chances for showers and storms by Wednesday into Friday.

Partly cloudy skies overnight.
Warm and breezy Friday leads into wetter weekend

