Warm and breezy Friday leads into wetter weekend

Another warm and windy day for Friday, before more rain is possible this weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warm weather should continue as we wrap up the work week, but things get a bit more unsettled into the weekend.

Temperatures tonight dip again into the 50s underneath partly cloudy skies. That mix of sun and clouds continues into Friday with a southerly breeze. Winds should be a little lighter, though, and humidity levels somewhat higher to reduce the wildfire risk somewhat. However, outdoor burning is still discouraged. Temperatures reach the 80s.

Saturday carries a risk for showers and storms, a few of which may be on the strong side. Temperatures are held back a bit by clouds and rain, only reaching the low 70s. As colder air wraps around this storm system on its backside, temperatures will crash in our region with highs on Sunday only in the 40s. Showers will be possible then, along with some rather gusty winds.

Temperatures already recover into the 60s by Monday, and 70s by the middle of next week with another storm chance on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
The CDC has issued a health advisory for doctors in the US to be on the lookout for the Marburg...
CDC issues warning on potentially fatal Marburg virus
Phil Zwanziger, the manager of The Pub at the Pinicon, serves up the 2019 Best Breaded...
Nominations underway for 21st annual Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest
A sprint car driver who died will help 80 people as an organ donor, according to his family.
Sprint car driver helping others as donor after dying at racetrack
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

Partly cloudy skies overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Windy and warm again today, high fire danger continues
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the area, including Ottumwa, on Thursday, April 13,...
Warm and windy Thursday with high fire danger
Mild temperatures overnight.
First Alert Forecast