Warm and breezy Friday leads into wetter weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warm weather should continue as we wrap up the work week, but things get a bit more unsettled into the weekend.

Temperatures tonight dip again into the 50s underneath partly cloudy skies. That mix of sun and clouds continues into Friday with a southerly breeze. Winds should be a little lighter, though, and humidity levels somewhat higher to reduce the wildfire risk somewhat. However, outdoor burning is still discouraged. Temperatures reach the 80s.

Saturday carries a risk for showers and storms, a few of which may be on the strong side. Temperatures are held back a bit by clouds and rain, only reaching the low 70s. As colder air wraps around this storm system on its backside, temperatures will crash in our region with highs on Sunday only in the 40s. Showers will be possible then, along with some rather gusty winds.

Temperatures already recover into the 60s by Monday, and 70s by the middle of next week with another storm chance on Thursday.

