Christian faithful celebrate ‘Holy Fire’ under restrictions

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Christian worshippers thronged the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem to celebrate the ceremony of the “Holy Fire.” It’s an ancient, mysterious ritual that today has sparked tensions with the Israeli police. In the annual ceremony on Saturday, a flame — kindled in some miraculous way in the heart of Jesus’ tomb — is used to light the candles of fervent believers in Greek Orthodox communities near and far.

Many Christians packing the church were thrilled to celebrate Easter where it all started. But for the second consecutive year, Israel’s limits on event capacity dimmed some of the exuberance. Citing safety concerns, Israel has capped the ritual to just 1,800 people.

