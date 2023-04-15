NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence

NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence
NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IMATRA, Finland (AP) — The construction of barbed-wired fence along Finland’s long border with Russia - primarily meant to curb illegal migration - has broken ground near the southeastern town of Imatra less than two weeks after the Nordic country joined NATO as the 31st member of the military alliance.

The Finnish Border Guard on Friday showcased the building of the initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch of the fence to be erected in Pelkola near a crossing point off Imatra, a quiet lakeside town of some 25,000 people. Finland’s 1,340 kilometer (832 mile) border with Russia is the longest of any European Union member.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire
A few storms could turn severe on Sunday.
Showers and storms a possibility to kick off the weekend
Ottumwa Police launch K9 program
Ottumwa Police launch K9 program
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart...
Man arrested at Walmart for allegedly smashing jewelry cases with hammer
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder

Latest News

Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
Sudan’s army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
Here's why downpour in Florida just wouldn't stop
Here’s why downpour in Florida just wouldn’t stop
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX's big Starship
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX’s big Starship