A wet weekend with showers, storms, & snow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Enjoy our mild Saturday morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 50s, a mix of sun and clouds, and isolated to scattered showers. We’ll have a partly cloudy in the late morning through the early afternoon and highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s. However, late this afternoon and evening showers and storms will develop across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Showers and storms continue overnight until the rain transitions to snow late tonight.

Rain and snow showers continue Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will only reach the low 40s.

The weather pattern quiets down for the beginning of the workweek with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a partly cloudy sky. However, another chance for showers and storms returns by midweek.

