What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX's big Starship
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) -Elon Musk’s SpaceX is about to take its most daring leap yet with a round-the-world test flight of its mammoth Starship. Jutting almost 400 feet into the South Texas sky, the biggest and mightiest rocket ever built could blast off as early as Monday. The company got the OK on Friday from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Musk is giving 50-50 odds of Starship reaching orbit. No rocket parts will be recovered from the planned 1 1/2-hour flight around the globe.Everything will be ditched into the sea.

