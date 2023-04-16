G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations have vowed to work to hasten the shift toward cleaner, renewable energy, but set no timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants. The G-7 officials issued a communique on Sunday laying out their commitments after two days of talks in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo.

The 36-page document was prepared in advance of a G-7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May. Japan won endorsements from fellow G-7 countries for its own national strategy emphasizing so-called clean coal, hydrogen and nuclear energy to help ensure its energy security.

