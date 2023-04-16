Hundreds attend Iowa’s Square and Round Dance Convention

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of people from across the state of Iowa put on their dancing shoes for this year’s Iowa state Square and Round Dance Convention, Diamond Jubilee at the Isle Casino in Bettendorf, Iowa.

“It’s a neat thing to see generations after generations come through the years and learn square dancing and enjoy”, says Beth Iler, General Chairmen, of the Iowa State Square and Round Dance Convention.

Participants were able to show what they had on the dance floor and learn some new moves along the way.

This was the 60th Iowa State Square and Round Dance Convention.

