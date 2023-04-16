Rain and snow showers for Sunday

Rain and snow showers for Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a damp and chilly morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will stay in the 30s and low 40s throughout the day. We had a few showers move through overnight and there are a few sprinkles close to the Mississippi river this morning, however, most of us are just waking up to a mostly cloudy sky. However, that will change by late morning with widespread snow showers developing by noon. Snow will continue through the afternoon and evening and into the overnight hours. The snow showers will gradually come to an end with light flurries in the northeast early Monday morning. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low 30s, which means covering up any plants will be a good idea.

Thankfully, clouds will clear out and temperatures will rise on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday looks mild as well with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 60s. However, another storm system will move in by the midweek with showers and storms possible on Wednesday and into the beginning of next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wet weekend with showers, storms, & snow
A wet weekend with showers, storms, & snow
A few storms could turn severe on Sunday.
Showers and storms a possibility to kick off the weekend
Here's why downpour in Florida just wouldn't stop
Here’s why downpour in Florida just wouldn’t stop
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire

Latest News

Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Temperatures fall into the mid 30s tonight.
Scattered showers and storms tonight, a few flakes possible Sunday
Temperatures fall into the mid 30s tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A wet weekend with showers, storms, & snow
A wet weekend with showers, storms, & snow