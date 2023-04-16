Rain and snow showers for Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a damp and chilly morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will stay in the 30s and low 40s throughout the day. We had a few showers move through overnight and there are a few sprinkles close to the Mississippi river this morning, however, most of us are just waking up to a mostly cloudy sky. However, that will change by late morning with widespread snow showers developing by noon. Snow will continue through the afternoon and evening and into the overnight hours. The snow showers will gradually come to an end with light flurries in the northeast early Monday morning. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low 30s, which means covering up any plants will be a good idea.

Thankfully, clouds will clear out and temperatures will rise on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday looks mild as well with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 60s. However, another storm system will move in by the midweek with showers and storms possible on Wednesday and into the beginning of next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.