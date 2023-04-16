Scattered showers and storms tonight, a few flakes possible Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system is moving through the central U.S., bringing a variety of weather conditions to our region.

Saturday evening carries the risk of rain and some thunderstorms. Some gusty winds will be possible within storms, but the threat for widespread severe weather is outside of our area. Expect temperatures to continue to fall into the 30s tonight as the shower chance continues.

More scattered showers are possible on Sunday as the area of low pressure with this storm system moves through. As the atmosphere continues to cool through the day, snowflakes may mix in across the area, especially in our northern counties. Some light, slushy accumulation is possible while the snow is falling, but it will be fighting against warm air and ground temperatures to do so. Watch out for any slick roads while this occurs.

Winds will be strong and gusty through Monday, with gusts over 40 mph common starting on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain cool on Monday in the 50s, but back above normal into the middle of next week. Another storm system brings showers and storms back on Wednesday and Thursday, with cooler air returning late next week.

