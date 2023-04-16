Young people drive bullfighting’s resurrection in Spain

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID (AP) — The death of Spanish bullfighting has been declared many times, but the number of bullfights in the country is at its highest level in seven years, and the young are the most consistent presence as older groups of spectators drop away. Just under 2% of Spaniards attended a bullfight in the 2021-22 season, according to Culture Ministry statistics, but among them teenagers aged 15-19 were the largest group. Those aged over 75 were the least likely to attend.

While bullfighting is nowhere close to drawing the crowds of half a century ago, it remains an important, if divisive, symbol of Spanish identity in the country’s south and central regions.

