Body found burning in field in Florida

Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County, Florida. (Source: WFTS/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFTS) - Sheriff’s deputies in Hillsborough County in the west central part of the state say they found a body left burning in an open field on Saturday.

Their investigation is in its early stages.

Investigators are trying to get to the bottom of a homicide in Ruskin, what the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office called a gruesome scene.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said someone who called 911 said they drove by what appeared to be a mannequin on fire in an open field behind a residential area near Will Scarlett Avenue.

“Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and they determined the subject was actually a person,” said Fentress Fountain of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had upper body trauma.

“The body is so severely burned that we are unable to determine the identification at this time, whether its male or female, but our investigators are working tirelessly to determine what happened here,” Fountain said.

As investigators look for answers in this case, anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is encouraged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident and they are determined to find out what happened.

“I was out here doing yard work this morning, and I didn’t see or smell anything, but as I started watching the helicopters come in, I looked up and finally seen a report of what was going on,” said Nicholas Minchew, who lives down the street from the scene.

“To go far and that extent to do something, you’ve got to be very angry at someone,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box installed less than 4 months ago
Police said Dillion Brewster was convicted of killing 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.
Officials: Man convicted in murder of girlfriend, kidnapping her 3-year-old son
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say

Latest News

A teen was shot twice in the head at a Kansas City, Mo., home, authorities said.
Shooting of teen who showed up at wrong house sparks protests
Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing
Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Fast field gathers for start of 127th Boston Marathon
A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas, according to a...
Texas freight train collision injures 2, no hazmat onboard