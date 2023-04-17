One juvenile dead, one injured in Jo Daviess County UTV crash

STOCKTON, Illinois (KCRG) - Deputies in Jo Daviess County said one juvenile died and another was injured after a UTV crash in rural Stockton, Illinois on Saturday.

In a press release, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded to the crash in the 3000 block of S. Fairway Road just after 4 p.m.

Deputies said a juvenile was driving the UTV with another juvenile passenger. The vehicle rolled after hitting a stump, throwing both of them from the vehicle. The driver then became pinned underneath.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where they later died. The condition of the passenger has not been released.

Officials have not said how old the juveniles involved in this crash are, nor have they released their names.

The incident remains under investigation.

