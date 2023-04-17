Sunny and windy today

Plan on a windy one today, though it'll be nice to see the sunshine return!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - This system continues to pull away to the east fairly quickly this morning. Plan on sunny sky and windy conditions throughout our day. Tonight, we expect cold temperatures and with temperatures around freezing, some frost may occur. If you run a greenhouse or have already set out some plants for the season, please take note of this. Otherwise, the next chance of precipitation still looks to occur on both Wednesday and Thursday as a series of fronts move through. Plan on colder temperatures again by Friday and into the weekend. Have a good week!

