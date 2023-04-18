Both teens plead guilty to First Degree Murder in death of Fairfield teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate hearings held Tuesday morning.

Miller was the first to plead guilty, followed by a hearing in which Goodale also pleaded guilty.

Goodale had previously agreed to testify against Miller at his trial, which had been planned to start on Friday. Goodale had a trial set for next month.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Goodale said he met Miller at Chautauqua Park on November 2, 2021, knowing Miller planned to kill Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, and that the two used a bat to strike her.

Her body was found in the park concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties. An investigation at the scene indicated Graber had “suffered inflicted trauma to the head,” according to criminal complaints.

Both teens were 16-years-old at the time of Graber’s death. Both are now 17.

Prosecutors said Miller planned the murder with Goodale, and that both acted in the attack that resulted in the death of Graber. They agreed to recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison with the possibility of parole in the plea agreement with Miller.

The Associated Press reports, Miller told police he was frustrated with the way Graber taught Spanish and over how the grade in her class resulted in a lower GPA.

