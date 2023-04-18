David’s Bridal to layoff nearly 100 workers at stores across Iowa

David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.
David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - David’s Bridal is laying off nearly 100 workers at its locations across Iowa, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

That includes laying off 26 workers at the David’s Bridal in Marion.

It comes after the company filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday - the second time it has done so in the past five years.

The Associated Press reports the seller of wedding gowns and formal wear, based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, could eliminate more than 9,200 jobs across the country.

The layoffs are also happening at David’s Bridal locations in Clive (29), Davenport (22) and Sioux City (17).

The company currently employs more than 11,000 workers at about 300 stores across the country.

Stores are expected to remain open and fulfill orders despite the layoffs.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Shawn Dukes
Kirksville man arrested in connection to stabbings
Child killed in UTV crash in Jo Davies County
One juvenile dead, one injured in Jo Daviess County UTV crash
Donkeise Caldwell, 15, was hit and killed by a car on his way to school. He was a loving...
Teen hit, killed by car while crossing street on way to school
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion

Latest News

An Urbandale man was able to push through calf and Achilles pain to cross the finish line at...
Urbandale man pushes through calf, Achilles pain to cross Boston Marathon finish line
An Urbandale man was able to push through calf and Achilles pain to cross the finish line at...
Urbandale man crosses the Boston Marathon finish line despite calf, achilles pain
ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Tow truck operators urge drivers to move over after fatal crash on I-80
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast