Spring like conditions continue Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We enjoyed a mild, spring afternoon across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the area. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s with a clear sky.

Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine, which will continue for the entire day and highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. However, storms will return Tuesday night as a warm front moves through the Midwest.

Wednesday will be warm with highs back in the mid 70s and clouds. Another round of storms will be possible Wednesday night. Some of the storms on Wednesday could become strong to severe with tornadoes, large hail, and high winds all possible. Storm chances will likely continue on Thursday. After Thursday’s system, highs will be in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

