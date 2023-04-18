Spring like conditions continue Tuesday

Spring like conditions continue Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We enjoyed a mild, spring afternoon across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the area. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s with a clear sky.

Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine, which will continue for the entire day and highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. However, storms will return Tuesday night as a warm front moves through the Midwest.

Wednesday will be warm with highs back in the mid 70s and clouds. Another round of storms will be possible Wednesday night. Some of the storms on Wednesday could become strong to severe with tornadoes, large hail, and high winds all possible. Storm chances will likely continue on Thursday. After Thursday’s system, highs will be in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box installed less than 4 months ago
Here's why downpour in Florida just wouldn't stop
Here’s why downpour in Florida just wouldn’t stop
Police said Dillion Brewster was convicted of killing 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.
Officials: Man convicted in murder of girlfriend, kidnapping her 3-year-old son

Latest News

Spring like conditions continue Tuesday
Spring like conditions continue Tuesday
kyou wx
Sunny and windy today
Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Rain and snow showers for Sunday