Sunny and wonderful today, watch for rain chances to increase tomorrow and Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will be the pick day of the week with ample sunshine, light wind and highs generally into the mid-60s. Looking ahead, there’s a warm front moving east into our area late tonight, which will probably generate some scattered storms well after midnight. These storms may affect us tomorrow morning and any storms that move through will have the capability of some hail and wind if they can organize well enough. After those storms move through, tomorrow afternoon looks mainly dry and quiet with highs well into the 70s. Tomorrow night into Thursday morning, a cold front will move through and it’s along that cold front that another severe weather risk looks to exist. Once again, hail and wind appear to be the primary risk into Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, the storms are largely gone and off to the east leaving some colder weather behind for Friday as well as the weekend.

