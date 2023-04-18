Sunny and wonderful today, watch for rain chances to increase tomorrow and Thursday

Plan on a great one today with sunshine and highs into the 60s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will be the pick day of the week with ample sunshine, light wind and highs generally into the mid-60s. Looking ahead, there’s a warm front moving east into our area late tonight, which will probably generate some scattered storms well after midnight. These storms may affect us tomorrow morning and any storms that move through will have the capability of some hail and wind if they can organize well enough. After those storms move through, tomorrow afternoon looks mainly dry and quiet with highs well into the 70s. Tomorrow night into Thursday morning, a cold front will move through and it’s along that cold front that another severe weather risk looks to exist. Once again, hail and wind appear to be the primary risk into Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, the storms are largely gone and off to the east leaving some colder weather behind for Friday as well as the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Shawn Dukes
Kirksville man arrested in connection to stabbings
Child killed in UTV crash in Jo Davies County
One juvenile dead, one injured in Jo Daviess County UTV crash
Donkeise Caldwell, 15, was hit and killed by a car on his way to school. He was a loving...
Teen hit, killed by car while crossing street on way to school
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion

Latest News

Spring like conditions continue Tuesday
Spring like conditions continue Tuesday
Spring like conditions continue Tuesday
Spring like conditions continue Tuesday
kyou wx
Sunny and windy today
Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Rain and snow showers for Sunday