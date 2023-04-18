TAX DAY: What to know before you file

By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel says they are currently receiving an influx of about a million online returns per hour and it’s only going to pick up as the midnight deadline approaches.

He says that if tax stays snuck up on you and you forgot to file your returns, you still have options.

You can file an extension, but you have to act quickly.

“Go on our website. Pretty simple step to file an extension. But the key is just because you’re file an extension, you still may. Oh, so your payment is due today. And we know that a lot of Americans are struggling financially,” said Werfel. “There are options at the IRS on our website for how to do installment agreements and other things to make what you owe. A little easier for you in your financial burden.”

He also says the Venmo and PayPal tax for those transferring over $600 will be pushed back another year as they work out the kinks.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Rain and snow showers for Sunday
Shawn Dukes
Kirksville man arrested in connection to stabbings
Child killed in UTV crash in Jo Davies County
One juvenile dead, one injured in Jo Daviess County UTV crash
Donkeise Caldwell, 15, was hit and killed by a car on his way to school. He was a loving...
Teen hit, killed by car while crossing street on way to school
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion

Latest News

Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
‘Like an earthquake’: Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
FILE - Multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the University of Virginia...
Torch-carrying marchers indicted in Charlottesville rally
An SUV crashed into the second story of a home in California and injured one person.
Driver injured after SUV crashes into second floor of home
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
Republicans object to replacing Feinstein on Judiciary panel