Food Truck Frenzy

The Indian Hills Community College Small Business Development Center is hosting our first ‘Food Truck Frenzy’ When: Friday, May 12th, 2023 from 8:30-11:30am Registration and continental breakfast is 8-8:30am Lunch and networking – Following workshop Fee: $20 per person Register at https://ihcc.edu/foodtruckfrenzy Description: Discover how you can start and operate your own food truck. In this three-hour workshop, you will understand the different licenses from state to local, ideas on how to create multiple menu items with just a few ingredients, and many other tips and tricks to make your business adventure a success. Registration will include a networking lunch following the workshop at 11:30. Registration and continental breakfast will be from 8 – 8:30, workshop from 8:30 – 11:30, with a lunch to follow.
Inian Hills
Inian Hills(Tom Beougher)
By Tom Beougher
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

