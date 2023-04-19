Food Truck Frenzy The Indian Hills Community College Small Business Development Center is hosting our first ‘Food Truck Frenzy’ When: Friday, May 12th, 2023 from 8:30-11:30am Registration and continental breakfast is 8-8:30am Lunch and networking – Following workshop Fee: $20 per person Register at https://ihcc.edu/foodtruckfrenzy Description: Discover how you can start and operate your own food truck. In this three-hour workshop, you will understand the different licenses from state to local, ideas on how to create multiple menu items with just a few ingredients, and many other tips and tricks to make your business adventure a success. Registration will include a networking lunch following the workshop at 11:30. Registration and continental breakfast will be from 8 – 8:30, workshop from 8:30 – 11:30, with a lunch to follow.

