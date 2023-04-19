HEALTHY KIDS DAY CELEBRATION Kids are often more idle in the summer, which is why the YMCA hosts Healthy Kids Day®. Join us for this free community event held to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active all summer long. We are having this event on April 29th from 10 am to 1 pm and we will give out fun baggies for the children/kids and prizes for the parents The prizes are a YMCA Duffle, a fidget Spinner, A YMCA coozy, and the big prize is a free program registration!

Healthy Kids Day (Tom Beougher)