Iowa State Patrol trooper, two drivers walk away from Highway 218 crash in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is again reminding drivers to move over and slow down for vehicles on the shoulder after a crash on Highway 218 was caught on video.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, troopers said they’re thankful everyone was able to walk away from the crash that happened on Highway 218 near I-80.

The video shows a trooper leaning over to talk to someone in a car that had been pulled over when a pickup truck is seen colliding with the side of the car.

The Iowa State Patrol called it a very avoidable crash.

“Just like you, we all want to get safely home to our families,” the Iowa State Patrol wrote in the post.

It comes just after a tow truck operator from Davenport was killed after being hit by a vehicle while trying to help with a broken down bus on I-80 near Bettendorf earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.