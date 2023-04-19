Ludacris, Jason Aldean added to 2023 Iowa State Fair Grandstand lineup

Organizers with the Iowa State Fair have announced two more additions to the 2023 Grandstand...
Organizers with the Iowa State Fair have announced two more additions to the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series lineup.(Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair have announced two more additions to the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series lineup.

Rapper Ludacris will perform on August 18 with special guest Sean Kingston, and Country singer Jason Aldean will perform on August 20, with special guest Corey Kent.

Tickets are expected to go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Click here for more information. 

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms begin tonight
Showers and storms begin tonight
The Ottumwa Police Department is currently searching for the parents of a child that was seen...
Ottumwa Police found parents of lost child
Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate...
Two Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher's beating death
Shawn Dukes
Kirksville man arrested in connection to stabbings
ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Davenport man identified as tow truck operator killed in I-80 crash

Latest News

The Iowa State Patrol is again reminding drivers to move over and slow down for vehicles on the...
Iowa State Patrol trooper, two drivers walk away from Highway 218 crash in Coralville
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Child labor bill advances
Iowa’s Senate advances bill to loosen child labor laws
Nate Bargatze
Comedian Nate Bargatze set to perform in Ottumwa