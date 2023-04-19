Republican Sen. Tim Scott to stop in Iowa this week for multiple events

FILE - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a fundraiser in Anderson, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022....
FILE - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a fundraiser in Anderson, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022. Scott faces Democrat Krystle Matthews and an independent opponent in his bid for reelection on Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Senator Tim Scott is set to stop in Iowa Friday and Saturday as part of his Faith in America Tour.

It comes after he launched an exploratory committee to determine whether he should run for president in 2024.

In a press release, Scott said he’s planning to meet privately with local pastors and young Republicans in Des Moines on Friday.

On Saturday, he is expected to join Congressman Zach Nunn and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird to tour a farm in Cumming at 11 a.m.

He will also speak at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition 2023 Spring Kickoff in Clive on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Scott was in Iowa last week to meet with local pastors, and home-schooling families with Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.

