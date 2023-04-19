Sentencing hearing dates set for teens who pleaded guilty to murder of Fairfield Spanish teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The teens that pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder in the death of Spanish teacher Nohema Graber will receive their sentences this summer.

Court documents show Willard Miller will receive his sentence on July 5, and Jeremy Goodale will receive his sentence at a separate hearing on August 23.

On Tuesday, both teens admitted to ambushing and killing Graber in a park in Fairfield in November 2021.

As part of an agreement with Miller, prosecutors will recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole. For Goodale, prosecutors said they’ll recommend a sentence between 25 years and life with the possibility of parole.

