Sentencing hearing dates set for teens who pleaded guilty to murder of Fairfield Spanish teacher

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate...
Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate hearings held Tuesday morning.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The teens that pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder in the death of Spanish teacher Nohema Graber will receive their sentences this summer.

Court documents show Willard Miller will receive his sentence on July 5, and Jeremy Goodale will receive his sentence at a separate hearing on August 23.

On Tuesday, both teens admitted to ambushing and killing Graber in a park in Fairfield in November 2021.

As part of an agreement with Miller, prosecutors will recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole. For Goodale, prosecutors said they’ll recommend a sentence between 25 years and life with the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms begin tonight
Showers and storms begin tonight
The Ottumwa Police Department is currently searching for the parents of a child that was seen...
Ottumwa Police found parents of lost child
Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate...
Two Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher's beating death
Shawn Dukes
Kirksville man arrested in connection to stabbings
ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Davenport man identified as tow truck operator killed in I-80 crash

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a fundraiser in Anderson, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022....
Republican Sen. Tim Scott to stop in Iowa this week for multiple events
The Iowa State Patrol is again reminding drivers to move over and slow down for vehicles on the...
Iowa State Patrol trooper, two drivers walk away from Highway 218 crash in Coralville
Organizers with the Iowa State Fair have announced two more additions to the 2023 Grandstand...
Ludacris, Jason Aldean added to 2023 Iowa State Fair Grandstand lineup
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast