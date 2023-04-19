Showers and storms begin tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Showers are moving through Northern Missouri and more showers and storms are expected by early Wednesday morning. Therefore, don’t be afraid if you wake up to rumbles of thunder tomorrow morning. The morning round of rainfall should exit the area by late morning leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday morning and highs will reach the upper 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front and low-pressure system will move through Wednesday night bringing in another round of storms and some storms could become strong to severe. The main threats with tomorrow night’s storms are large hail and damaging winds. The line of storms will reach our area around 10 p.m. and continue through the entire night. We’ll wake up to showers and storms across the entire region on Thursday morning. Showers and storms will be possible again Thursday afternoon.

After Thursday, temperatures will cool back into the 40s and 50s Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.