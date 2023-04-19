Showers and storms likely tonight, early Thursday

Showers and storms are likely tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The next 12 to 18 hours could be somewhat stormy across the area, with a few of those storms potentially on the strong to severe side.

Warm and somewhat humid air moved into the region today, and will stick around until a cold front clears the area by early afternoon on Thursday. Between now and then, periods of storms are possible, starting late tonight into the morning on Thursday. Heavy downpours are probable in any storms, and some could contain large hail or even gusty winds at times.

The good news is that we could get some decent rainfall out of this, after a recent dry stretch. Totals of at least half an inch seem like a pretty good bet, with locally higher totals where thunderstorms move over repeatedly.

After the front moves through, temperatures will begin to fall through the day on Thursday, leading into a much chillier end to the work week and weekend. 40s and 50s will be the best we can manage then, with the coolest weather found Saturday underneath cloudy skies.

Early next week stays in the mid to upper 50s, with a shower chance back by Tuesday.

