Skip to content
Video
Live Newscasts
News
Weather
TV Guide
About
Digital Advertising
Contact Us
YouNews
Home
Live Newscasts
Video
Click It To Win
News
National News
YouNews
Weather
Pinpoint Doppler Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cams
TV Guide
Caring Connection
Election Results
National Results Map
Submit Photos and Videos
Community Calendar
About
Contact Us
Channel Guide
Employment
Digital Advertising
Contact Us
KYOU Opportunities
Digital Advertising
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Press Releases
Latest Newscasts
Some early storms possible, windy and warmer today
Watch for some scattered storms this morning. It may turn windy as well.
By
Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -
Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Showers and storms begin tonight
Ottumwa Police found parents of lost child
Two Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher's beating death
Kirksville man arrested in connection to stabbings
Davenport man identified as tow truck operator killed in I-80 crash
Latest News
Showers and storms begin tonight
Showers and storms begin tonight
Sunny and wonderful today, watch for rain chances to increase tomorrow and Thursday
Spring like conditions continue Tuesday