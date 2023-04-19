Virtual Coffee Break – ‘Make Your Website Work for You’ May 10th, 2023 from 9-10am Cost: Free. Description: In this presentation, learners will discover how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports their goals. Whether launching a new website or sprucing up an old one, this workshop will help. Register: Scan the QR Code or visit www.indianhills.ed/coffeebreak Questions: Call Marissa 641-683-5312 or email Marissa.long@indianhills.edu

May 10, 2023 (Tom Beougher)