Virtual Coffee Break – ‘Make Your Website Work for You’
May 10th, 2023 from 9-10am Cost: Free. Description: In this presentation, learners will discover how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports their goals. Whether launching a new website or sprucing up an old one, this workshop will help. Register: Scan the QR Code or visit www.indianhills.ed/coffeebreak Questions: Call Marissa 641-683-5312 or email Marissa.long@indianhills.edu
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -
